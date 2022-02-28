Germany Goes For Full Energy Policy Overhaul Amid Ukraine Crisis

The Russian invasion of Ukraine upended the energy policy of Germany. In just a few days since Putin decided to invade Ukraine, Europe’s biggest economy - heavily dependent on Russian pipeline gas and the end point of another project to receive natural gas from Russia - has suspended the new pipeline project and said no energy source is off the table when it comes to ensuring German energy security. Early last week, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops there,…