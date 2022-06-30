The Winners And Losers Of The New Energy World Order

The new global order after the Russian invasion of Ukraine is set to create new winners and losers in energy as trade flows are changing. Russia is still receiving close to $1 billion in oil and gas revenues every day as Europe continues to buy Russian gas and is panicking over the possibility of Russia cutting off gas supply entirely. In the short term, Russia may have a winning hand, having hooked major European economies to its natural gas. Winners and Losers But in the medium to long term, Moscow is…