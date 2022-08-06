Energy Bills Are Set To Soar In The UK

The average energy bill is set to climb to nearly £4,000 a year from January as gas prices continue to push upwards, new analysis has shown. Energy consultancy Auxilione warned that the Government’s price cap, which sets bills for more than 20 million households in Great Britain, could be increased further than previously expected. It said that between October and December the price cap is likely to be £3,488 per year for the average household. Energy bills are currently capped at £1,971 – already a record high. But…