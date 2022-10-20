EU Leaders Set To Meet To Discuss Energy, Ukraine Security

European Union leaders are due to meet in Brussels on October 20 for the second time in two weeks to try to bring down energy prices despite persistent divisions between the 27 members of the bloc. Discussing ways to reduce gas prices is expected to be a bone of contention after a recent European Commission proposal fell short of detailing how a gas price cap could work. A group of 15 countries including France and Poland favors some form of a cap, but they face strong opposition from Germany and the Netherlands -- respectively Europe's biggest…