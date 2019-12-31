Global  

UN envoy condemns use of birdshot against Iraqi protesters

Jerusalem Post Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
UN envoy condemns use of birdshot against Iraqi protestersThe UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said it had received credible allegations of protesters being targeted with hunting rifles, stones and firebombs over the weekend, leading to at least 50 injuries.
U.N. envoy condemns use of hunting rifles against Iraqi protesters

The top United Nations envoy to Iraq condemned on Monday the use of hunting rifles firing birdshot against peaceful protesters in Baghdad and urged the...
Reuters

