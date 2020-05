Germany pauses anti-malaria drug study for COVID-19 Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Several European governments moved on Wednesday to halt the use of the anti-malaria drug to treat COVID-19 patients, and a second global trial was suspended. Several European governments moved on Wednesday to halt the use of the anti-malaria drug to treat COVID-19 patients, and a second global trial was suspended. 👓 View full article

