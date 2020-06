Related news from verified sources Jenny Slate Exits Netflix's 'Big Mouth': 'Black Characters on an Animated Show Should Be Played by Black People' Jenny Slate is leaving Big Mouth. The 38-year-old actress announced that she will no longer be voicing the role of Missy on the hit Netflix series, due to the...

Just Jared 6 hours ago



Actress Jenny Slate withdraws from voicing biracial character on Netflix's 'Big Mouth' Actress Jenny Slate announced on Wednesday that she would no longer be voicing a biracial character in the Netflix animated series "Big Mouth."

FOXNews.com 3 hours ago



Jenny Slate to stop voicing black character in animated series Big Mouth Actress Jenny Slate announced she will no longer voice a black character in the animated series Big Mouth, saying her taking the role was “engaging in an act...

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago





Tweets about this