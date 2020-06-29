Global  

Kuwait- Global coronavirus deaths surpass 500,000 - Johns Hopkins

MENAFN.com Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 28 (KUNA) -- The global coronavirus death toll hit 500,108 on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins Uni...
News video: Former CDC Head: It Is Not More Tests. It Is More Spread Of The Virus

Former CDC Head: It Is Not More Tests. It Is More Spread Of The Virus 00:45

 US President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that the increase in COVID-19 is because more tests are being carried out. But according to HuffPost, at least one prominent medical professional begs to differ. Dr. Tom Frieden is a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and...

