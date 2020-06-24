Global  

Latin America Becomes World’s New Coronavirus Epicenter

WorldNews Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Latin America Becomes World’s New Coronavirus EpicenterWith the death toll surpassing 100,000 deaths, Latin America has emerged as the world’s newest epicenter for the novel coronavirus pandemic. Brazil leads the region with 1,145,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 52,645 deaths, making it the world’s second-highest number of cases in both categories after the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. The nation recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases over the last 24-hour period on Tuesday, including more than 1,300 deaths. The pandemic has reached such a crisis that a federal judge ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a face mask in public or pay a fine of nearly $400 a day. A man, wearing a protective face mask walks past a...
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: COVID-19 cases in Latin America exceed 2 million

COVID-19 cases in Latin America exceed 2 million 02:03

 Coronavirus infections in Latin America and the Caribbean climb as measures to contain pandemic have differing success.

