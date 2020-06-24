Latin America Becomes World’s New Coronavirus Epicenter Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

With the death toll surpassing 100,000 deaths, Latin America has emerged as the world's newest epicenter for the novel coronavirus pandemic. Brazil leads the region with 1,145,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 52,645 deaths, making it the world's second-highest number of cases in both categories after the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University . The nation recorded 39,436 new confirmed cases over the last 24-hour period on Tuesday, including more than 1,300 deaths. The pandemic has reached such a crisis that a federal judge ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a face mask in public or pay a fine of nearly $400 a day.


