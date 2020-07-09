Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Starry crowd for Ringo Starr’s virtual 80th birthday party

Jerusalem Post Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
A Starry crowd for Ringo Starr’s virtual 80th birthday party"I’m celebrating with my friends in a new way this year — we’re going to have to keep our distance due to the coronavirus,” Ringo Starr said
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'God blessed me with good looks': Ringo Starr at 80

'God blessed me with good looks': Ringo Starr at 80 01:54

 Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr ventured out in Beverly Hills on his 80th birthday on Tuesday (July 7) to wish the world 'peace and love', in what has become an annual ritual. Instead of an annual concert, Starr has gathered his friends together for an online performance called 'Ringo's Big...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Happy 80th Ringo!' - celebs congratulate former Beatle [Video]

'Happy 80th Ringo!' - celebs congratulate former Beatle

Ringo Starr celebrated his 80th birthday quarantine-style this year, putting on a virtual show with some of his famous friends.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:50Published
Sir Ringo Starr 'plans to go on longer than 80' [Video]

Sir Ringo Starr 'plans to go on longer than 80'

Sir Ringo Starr 'plans to go on longer than 80' The music legend celebrates his 80th birthday on Tuesday (07.07.20), but Ringo has insisted his passion for making music and touring remains as strong as..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published
Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr!

Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr! Richard Starkey, also known as Ringo Starr, was born on July 7, 1940, and turns 80. He was born in Liverpool, England. He is best known as the drummer for The Beatles...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Ringo Starr to reunite with Paul McCartney for virtual 80th birthday party

Ringo Starr to reunite with Paul McCartney for virtual 80th birthday party The Beatles drummer is bringing together his former bandmate for Ringo’s Big Birthday Show  on his YouTube channel.
Daily Record


Tweets about this