A Starry crowd for Ringo Starr’s virtual 80th birthday party

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Happy 80th Ringo!' - celebs congratulate former Beatle



Ringo Starr celebrated his 80th birthday quarantine-style this year, putting on a virtual show with some of his famous friends. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:50 Published 23 hours ago Sir Ringo Starr 'plans to go on longer than 80'



Sir Ringo Starr 'plans to go on longer than 80' The music legend celebrates his 80th birthday on Tuesday (07.07.20), but Ringo has insisted his passion for making music and touring remains as strong as.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:01 Published 2 days ago Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr!



Happy Birthday, Ringo Starr! Richard Starkey, also known as Ringo Starr, was born on July 7, 1940, and turns 80. He was born in Liverpool, England. He is best known as the drummer for The Beatles... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:04 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Ringo Starr to reunite with Paul McCartney for virtual 80th birthday party The Beatles drummer is bringing together his former bandmate for Ringo’s Big Birthday Show on his YouTube channel.

Daily Record 1 week ago





Tweets about this