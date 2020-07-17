Queen Elizabeth to knight 100-year-old UK fundraiser Captain Tom Moore
Friday, 17 July 2020 () The World War Two veteran raised a record sum of £33 million ($41 million) by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame in April in the run-up to his landmark birthday.
Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday. Edward Baran reports,
Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at..
