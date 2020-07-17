Queen Elizabeth to knight 100-year-old UK fundraiser Captain Tom Moore Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The World War Two veteran raised a record sum of £33 million ($41 million) by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame in April in the run-up to his landmark birthday.


