Queen Elizabeth to knight 100-year-old UK fundraiser Captain Tom Moore

Jerusalem Post Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth to knight 100-year-old UK fundraiser Captain Tom MooreThe World War Two veteran raised a record sum of £33 million ($41 million) by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame in April in the run-up to his landmark birthday.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom

Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom 00:56

 Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday. Edward Baran reports,

