Queen knights 100-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for British NHS

CTV News Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II knighted 100-year-old World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, who became a national celebrity by raising millions for the UK's National Health Service (NHS), in an outdoor ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen

Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen 00:42

 National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS.

