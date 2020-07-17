Queen knights 100-year-old veteran Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions for British NHS
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Queen Elizabeth II knighted 100-year-old World War II veteran Captain Tom Moore, who became a national celebrity by raising millions for the UK's National Health Service (NHS), in an outdoor ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday.
Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at..
