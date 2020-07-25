Global  
 

British rapper Wiley goes on an antisemitic tirade on Twitter

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
British rapper Wiley goes on an antisemitic tirade on Twitter"Antisemitic? Are u stupid? Do you know what these people do to the world?" Wiley wrote.
