Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kuwait- Coronavirus cases surpass 17 million globally with US, Brazil reporting over 69,000 new cases

MENAFN.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 30 (KUNA) -- The confirmed coronavirus cases globally surpassed 17 million Thursday as the US and Br...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Gov. Murphy Blames Indoor Parties As Coronavirus Cases Climb

Gov. Murphy Blames Indoor Parties As Coronavirus Cases Climb 02:32

 The road to reopening could be hitting a roadblock in New Jersey as coronavirus cases continue to spread. CBS2's John Dias has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Cases In Colorado Total 45,796 [Video]

Coronavirus Cases In Colorado Total 45,796

That includes 482 new confirmed cases.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:37Published
Dallas County Reports Single-Day Record 36 Coronavirus Deaths, Along With 704 New Cases [Video]

Dallas County Reports Single-Day Record 36 Coronavirus Deaths, Along With 704 New Cases

"We must continue the spirit of sacrifice for the community good that has led people to forgo unnecessary trips," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:57Published
'US may supply Covid vaccine to other parts of the world': Donald Trump [Video]

'US may supply Covid vaccine to other parts of the world': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the US may possibly supply coronavirus vaccine to other parts of the world when it is ready. He said that his government has increased production of materials..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Kuwait- US records 56,336 new coronavirus cases, Brazil at 23,284 cases

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 28 (KUNA) -- The US recorded over 56,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, whereas Brazil ...
MENAFN.com

Kuwait- Brazil records over 40,000 new coronavirus cases, at least 1,300 deaths

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 22 (KUNA) -- Brazil recorded in the past 24 hours over 40,000 new coronavirus cases and at least 1,3...
MENAFN.com

Kuwait- US records over 68,663 new coronavirus cases, Brazil with 59,961

 (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 24 (KUNA) -- The US recorded over 68,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours whereas Brazil r...
MENAFN.com


Tweets about this