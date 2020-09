Existential Bunny RT @SykesCharlie: What could go wrong?https://t.co/qb2nD18gNJ 2 seconds ago

This Hyena Chomps Fascists RT @AntiFashGordon: 1/ The Proud Boys are coming to Portland tomorrow, and any violence they do is premeditated. @UR_Ninja just leaked a s… 5 seconds ago

purple teacher #ProtectOurDemocracy RT @angie_keathly: Thousands are expected in Portland, on Sat, for a Proud Boys rightwing, pro-Trump rally. It is described as a free spe… 5 seconds ago

EllieJB RT @Reuters: Proud Boys rally has Portland in state of emergency https://t.co/RfzRUEDfKm https://t.co/WDMZjDYNUH 7 seconds ago

DaveMonroe The process for becoming a member of the Proud Boys speaks for itself 🤦‍♂️ 1. White male 2. Loyalty oath 3. Get pu… https://t.co/VEf7s9YOB8 10 seconds ago

Diana Summers RT @nwgoboating: Proud Boys are a diverse group. They are not white nationalists. They are anti-communist & Pro-American. The left is tryi… 11 seconds ago

anna annell RT @Newsweek: 50 Portland police officers to be deputized as federal law enforcement ahead of Proud Boys rally https://t.co/HGZbUApHN0 19 seconds ago