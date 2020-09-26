Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland Protests Get Underway as Proud Boys Gather for Rally

NYTimes.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The Oregon governor declared an emergency in advance of the event hosted by a right-wing group with a history of violence at protests. Local Black activists planned an event nearby.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland prepares for large right-wing rally

 A planned rally by the far-right Proud Boys is expected to be met by anti-fascism protesters.
CBS News
Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally [Video]

Oregon Gov. 'incredibly worried' about Proud Boys rally

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Friday declared a state of emergency in Portland over the weekend due to risks of violence as thousands of members of what she called "white supremacist groups" such as the Proud Boys hold a rally. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published

Portland Prepares for Violent Showdowns, Proud Boys and Tear Gas

 The nation’s divisive political scene has increasingly spilled from social media into public rallies. Portland is bracing for possible violent clashes between..
NYTimes.com

Oregon Oregon State in northwestern United States

Oregon police prepare for weekend demonstrations

 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is sending state troopers and sheriffs deputies to Portland through the weekend to help police monitor a weekend rally in the city by the..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Police arrest 14 after clashes in Portland [Video]

Police arrest 14 after clashes in Portland

Portland police said in a statement on Sunday they arrested 14 people overnight and that crowd control munitions were used to disperse protesters. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
Violent clashes at protests across U.S. [Video]

Violent clashes at protests across U.S.

[NFA] Right wing demonstrators fought with counter protestors in Georgia, Michigan and Oregon on Saturday drawing in riot police and SWAT teams. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Oregon officials rescue elk who caught antlers in downed wires: video

 A Roosevelt elk in Southern Oregon had to be rescued Thursday morning after its antlers got caught in downed wires, according to Oregon State Police.
FOXNews.com

Oregon lawmakers demand answers after a report alleges that the Trump administration spied on protesters' electronic communication

 The lawmakers, including Oregon's two US senators, said reports that the Trump administration spied on protesters had raised "serious concerns."
Business Insider

Oregon woman disputes Wells Fargo claim she’s dead: ‘It’s not funny’

 Judy Cashner admits being mildly amused when her “estate” received a letter from her bank claiming she had died.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this