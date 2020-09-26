|
Portland Protests Get Underway as Proud Boys Gather for Rally
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The Oregon governor declared an emergency in advance of the event hosted by a right-wing group with a history of violence at protests. Local Black activists planned an event nearby.
