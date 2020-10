Kuwait- Switzerland records 1,445 new coronavirs infections Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Switzerland announced Tuesday that the total coronavirus infections reached 65,881 after... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this