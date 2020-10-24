Global  
 

Ivanka Trump visits the tomb of the Lubavitcher Rebbe as election nears

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Ivanka Trump visits the tomb of the Lubavitcher Rebbe as election nearsIvanka Trump was praying for her father’s reelection, according to Yeshiva World News, which did not give attribution for the claim.
