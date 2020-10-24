Ivanka Trump visits the tomb of the Lubavitcher Rebbe as election nears

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ivanka & Jared Anniversary Message Falls Flat Amid COVID-19



Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s anniversary post received backlash online. Kushner, an adviser to the president, played a key role in the administration’s coronavirus pandemic failures. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:54 Published 30 minutes ago Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit



President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for posting billboard ads in New York City's Times Square linking.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 16 hours ago Kamala Harris, Ivanka Trump campaign in Milwaukee on Tuesday



Joe Biden's VP candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Ivanka Trump, the president's adviser and daughter, both campaigned in Milwaukee Tuesday, though in different ways. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:51 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this