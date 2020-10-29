|
|
|
Jordan- Second national UK lockdown not inevitable, says minister
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra)-- A second national lockdown in Britain is not inevitable even though France and Germany have ...
|
|
|
|
|