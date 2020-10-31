Global  
 

Travelers to New York must quarantine for 3 days, then get COVID-19 test

Jerusalem Post Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Travelers to New York must quarantine for 3 days, then get COVID-19 testPeople will also be required to take a test that comes back negative within the three days prior to heading to New York, the governor said.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Outsiders Heading For New York Must Test Covid Negative

Outsiders Heading For New York Must Test Covid Negative 00:33

 Jeenah Moon/Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state of New York. Those traveling to the state will need to test negative for the disease within three days of their trip and quarantine immediately upon entering. After...

The coronavirus reached the Meadowlands on Thursday. The Giants reported a positive COVID test

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:01
Nearly 595,000 New Yorkers have cast their ballots after five days of early voting, but wait times are as long as ever.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02
SUNY says students must have a negative coronavirus test before they can travel for Thanksgiving.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28

 Most people arriving in New York state must quarantine for at least three full days before taking a coronavirus test, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday
Newsmax

 The governor said out-of-state visitors must get tested for COVID-19 before departure for New York, quarantine for at least three days upon arrival and then
Newsday

 People entering New York will now be required to quarantine for three days before taking a COVID-19 test to determine whether or not they can stop
CBS 2


