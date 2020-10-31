Travelers to New York must quarantine for 3 days, then get COVID-19 test Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

People will also be required to take a test that comes back negative within the three days prior to heading to New York, the governor said. People will also be required to take a test that comes back negative within the three days prior to heading to New York, the governor said. 👓 View full article

