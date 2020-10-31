Travelers to New York must quarantine for 3 days, then get COVID-19 test

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state of New York. Those traveling to the state will need to test negative for the disease within three days of their trip and quarantine immediately upon entering. After...
The governor said out-of-state visitors must get tested for COVID-19 before departure for New York, quarantine for at least three days upon arrival and then... Newsday Also reported by •Upworthy •bizjournals