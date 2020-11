President Trump had taxes forgiven



According to a recent article in the New York Times, President Trump has had $270 million in taxes forgiven. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:43 Published on October 28, 2020

How Meghan Markle Changed The Royal Family Forever Revealed in New REELZ Doc



The royal family dynamic certainly changed when earlier this year and quickly moved to the United States. Now, their unique journey will be explored in The Story of the Royals, a two-part special.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:07 Published on October 15, 2020