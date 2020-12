You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: PM Modi gives stern message to China & Pakistan at SCO summit



In a stern message to China and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said all member nations of the SCO should respect each others' sovereignty and territorial integrity. The remarks by.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:20 Published on November 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources In Christmas Message Curbed by Covid, Pope Calls on Nations to Share Vaccines Pope Francis called in his Christmas message on Friday for nations to share Covid-19 vaccines, saying walls of nationalism could not be built to stop a pandemic...

Newsmax 3 hours ago