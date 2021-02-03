Canada puts Proud Boys on terror list, cites active security threat
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Canada puts Proud Boys on terror list
Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity on Wednesday, saying it posed an active security threat and played a..
Reuters Studio
Canada’s unions welcome new terrorist listings for far-right white supremacist groups
Le français suit
OTTAWA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions welcome today’s announcement by the..
GlobeNewswire