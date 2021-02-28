The former president also told a conservative audience on Sunday he has no plans to start a new party to compete with the Republican Party.Full Article
Trump to proclaim himself the future of the Republican Party in speech
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Former President Trump Makes Fundraising Moves Ahead Of CPAC
CBS4 Miami
He’s set to deliver the closing speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday.
-
Trump set to return to the spotlight with CPAC speech
CTV News
-
Vegas is betting on Trump announcing his 2024 reelection bid during highly-anticipated CPAC speech
Business Insider
-
Ted Cruz said the Republican Party is 'not just the party of country clubs' but CPAC is fixated on Donald Trump - a man who literally lives at one
Business Insider
-
Pompeo leans into pro-Trump lane in fiery CPAC speech
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Hogan Gidley Talks to Mediaite About Liz Cheney Trashing at CPAC: ‘The Era of the Republican Loser’ is Over
Mediaite
Hogan Gidley, former deputy press secretary for President Donald Trump, didn’t hold back when asked about the future of the..
-
Trump makes fundraising moves ahead of CPAC speech
Upworthy
-
Trump the Dominant Force at Conservative Conference
Newsmax
-
Tom Cotton says Trump has 'big role' in GOP's future, Joe Biden trying to 'unravel' Trump accomplishments
FOXNews.com
-
Cruz in CPAC speech says ‘Trump ain’t goin’ anywhere’
FOXNews.com