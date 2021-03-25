FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be the best edition in history: Qatar's Ambassador to Azerbaijan

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Azerbaijan Faisal bin Abdullah Al Henzab affirmed that the competing bids to host the 2022 World Cup were all distinct, but the State of Qatar's bid was distinguished for containing creative elements, including innovation in sports facilities, sustainability, interconnectedness and legacy that will benefit some developing countries after the conclusion of the championship. During his participation in a sport show on the Azerbaijanian ITV Channel, His Excellency said that people are anticipating an edition of the FIFA World Cup that is going to be the best edition in history, with the FIFA's accreditation, in terms of preparedness and projects that have been almost completed with 90 percent, as football fans will be able to attend more than one match a day due to the close proximity between the stadiums. He noted that visitors of the World Cup will have many options that are economically suitable for accommodation, whether in hotels of various star-ratings, boat hotels or designated residential complexes. In regard to the significance of the biggest global championship to the Qatari people, HE Ambassador said that this is the first time that the World Cup is being hosted in the Arab World and the Middle East region, and that itself is a source of pride and privilege to the Qatari people. Inviting Qatar's national football team to participate among the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup was pleasing to Qataris, especially as it will be a great opportunity for the team to prepare for the next World Cup, when they compete against strong teams in Europe, he said, adding that Qatar's being in the same group as Azerbaijan will highlight the good relations between the two countries and their people, and contribute to strengthening them. His Excellency noted that with FIFA's accreditation, the preparations are going well, almost making this championship the only one whose projects were completed in sufficient time, as four stadiums have been completed, and the fifth stadium (Al Bayt Stadium) has also been competed and has become ready to be inaugurated. In regard to Ras Abu Aboud, and Al Thumama Stadiums, His Excellency said that the stadiums are likely to be completed then augurated in 2021, pointing out that Lusail Stadium is the biggest among Qatar's 2022 World Cup stadiums, and it will host the final match as it is yet to be completed in 2022, long enough before the opening of the championship. His Excellency also noted that sustainability and legacy after the tournament have been and will always be a priority of the State of Qatar, explaining that in terms of sustainability, the innovations that have been worked on will be a roadmap for Qatar's future projects, while the championship will be beneficial internally and externally in terms of legacy. (QNA) MENAFN25032021000067011011ID1101810914