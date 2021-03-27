Two Covid-19 deaths, 131 travellers test positive in Qatar on March 27

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 614 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 382 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 162,555. Out of 614 new cases, 483 are community cases and 131 from travellers returning from abroad. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar is 177,135 and there are 14,296 active cases under treatment. The ministry also announced two deaths aged 74 and 90 years, taking the total death toll as of today to 284. There are 218 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1365. 34 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 259 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. 5,741 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (11,300 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 1,706,760 tests. 19, 293 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 721,236. What you can do With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask. - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.MENAFN27032021000063011010ID1101819462