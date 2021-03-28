Qatar- Lulu Hypermarket reinstates strict COVID-19 protocols

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Doha: A major retailer of the region Lulu Hypermarket has strictly reinstated a series of COVID-19 protocols based on the directive from the governmental authorities for the safety of shoppers and staff alike, considering the recent reports on the challenges paused by the pandemic. They have put in place enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols to ensure safe and healthy shopping environment for its customers since the outbreak of the pandemic. Although situation is very much under control, it was advised by the management not to lower the guards and take all possible measures to meet the standards of health and hygiene. Lulu Group has organized a massive campaign named ‘Your Health is in Your Hands' aiming to promote awareness on hand hygiene among its customers, employees and general public. It has implemented a series of COVID-19 protocols in their stores including social distancing guidelines by placing signages at vantage points inside the stores, pre-packed supply of vegetables, fruits, roastery, cheese, meat and bakery, display of essential items at multiple locations of the store to avoid crowding up, cashless payment option at checkouts, dedicated checkouts for elderly and vulnerable shoppers, enhanced e-commerce services such as dedicated Online delivery, ‘Express Delivery' option for a same-day delivery and ‘Click and Collect' option for a store pick-up service through its online shopping platform. Unlike other online players, Lulu Hypermarket to its credit is offering more than 25000 products online. A campaign under title ‘Shop Safe and Stay Healthy' was organized in the interim whereby urged its customers and employees not to lower their guards. Well-trained safety marshals deployed in each aisle of the stores were entrusted to monitor the customer flow and make sure that health and safety standards are observed strictly in the stores. Those safety marshals stationed at the entrance of the store were assigned to provide sanitized baskets/trolleys to customers as they enter the store. These safety measures have been put in place by the Lulu management in alignment with the guidelines from the Ministry to safeguard the health and wellness of the society at large. Awareness on the necessity of washing the hands, minimal family presence at the store while shopping and temporary suspension of the best practice of reusable bags etc. are imparted to the shoppers. They have emphasized shoppers not to bring children below 12 years of age, and avoid bringing the elderly people along with as far as possible, and advised them to do their shopping fast and leave the showroom quickly on the safety point of view. Further, they have installed protective screens at checkouts to safeguard both the customers and staff. Lulu Hypermarket was the first retailer who implemented the practice of continuous thorough mechanized cleaning and sanitization of all shared surfaces and touch points at hypermarkets such as shopping trolley handles, baskets, handrails of the travellators and lifts, and washrooms and common areas and constant ‘in and out' thermal scanning procedure for workers and fixing of transparent protective shields at the checkouts for the protection of cashiers and customers alike. The management of Lulu Group stated that they have more than two months' stock of all essential products to ensure uninterrupted supplies to the shoppers. Lulu's entire staff are committed to help the community with abundant supply of essential food, consumer goods and hygiene products like masks and sanitizers and as a responsible retailer, Lulu management have taken all measures to shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding the shoppers and its staff.MENAFN28032021000063011010ID1101821888