OIC Secretary General Praises Saudi Green and Middle East Green Initiatives

Riyadh, March 29, 2021, SPA -- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen praised the 'Saudi Green' and the 'Middle East Green' initiatives announced by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, which demonstrate the pioneering role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the assumption of responsibility towards protecting the nature and improving the efficiency of living in this part of the world. He said that the Kingdom will lead the initiative in a green environment free from pollution, and that the two initiatives come to meet the environmental and economic challenges facing the region, foremost among which is desertification, air pollution from greenhouse gases, and an attempt to preserve marine life. Al-Othaimeen valued the partnerships announced by HRH the Crown Prince with the member states of the cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and Middle Eastern states, which aim to plant 40 billion trees.