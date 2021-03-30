JAMEL HERRING: I WANT TO CONTINUE THE TRADITION OF MARINES IN BOXING

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Jamel Herring wants to continue the legacy of representing marines in the sport of boxing when he defends his WBO super-featherweight title against Carl Frampton in this weekend's massive showdown. Jamel Herring The D4G Promotions event takes place at Caesars Palace Dubai on Saturday, as Herring (22-2, 10 KOs) puts his belt on the line against Frampton (28-2, 16 KOs), in what is the biggest fight to ever take place in the region. Herring enlisted in the Marines in 2003 and served two tours of duty in Iraq, and he has reflected on how that has helped set him up for this historic battle. Herring said: "I want to be known as one of the best marines to represent in the sport of boxing, and to continue that tradition of marines in boxing. "Being in this sport is a blessing, especially as this level, as I've been through a lot worse. I've dealt with two deployments, and I've lost family and friends."I always wanted to be part of something special, and I feel I have a lot more to prove. A win in this fight opens a lot of doors for me for future fights."I've always been a fan of Carl's. He was named Fighter of the Year at one point, and he knows what it takes to win title fights. He wants to make history, and his legacy is already cemented."He didn't need this fight, as win lose or draw he'll go down as one of the best, but a win here for me solidifies me as a legitimate super-featherweight world champion." Elsewhere on Saturday's event, Zhankosh Turarov and Tyrone McKenna meet for the WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title, American prodigy Keyshawn Davis faces Richman Ashelley, four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes clashes with Pablo Carillo for the vacant WBO International super-flyweight title, Kazakhstan sensation Tursynbay Kulakhmet defends his WBC International super-welterweight title against 20-0 opponent Heber Rondon, and local stars Faizan Anwar and Fahad Al Bloushi return.MENAFN30032021005446012082ID1101834347