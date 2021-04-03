India- Decoding the IPL performance of Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Indian opener KL Rahul impressed with his consistency in the three-match ODI series against England. He duly silenced the critics after enduing a lean patch in the shortest format. Rahul will now want to deliver in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. He will captain the revamped Punjab Kings for the second straight season. Here are Rahul's stats in the IPL. In this article A look at his IPL career Rahul made merry with the bat in 2018 and 2019 His breakthrough season in the IPL Rahul led Punjab Kings in 2020 IPL 2021: What lies ahead for Rahul? Career A look at his IPL career Rahul has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL lately. He claimed the Orange Cap in 2020 after scoring 670 runs at 55.83. Rahul, who has represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab, has aggregated 2,647 runs from 81 games at an average of 44.86. He has also registered two tons and 21 half-centuries in the tournament. Run Rahul made merry with the bat in 2018 and 2019 In 2018, Rahul was bought by Punjab Kings for a record Rs. 11 crore. Interestingly, he scored the fastest-ever IPL fifty (14 balls) in Punjab's tournament opener against Delhi Capitals. Rahul finished as the third-highest run-scorer in that season (659 runs at 54.92). In the following season, he finished with second-most runs (593 at 53.91). He also slammed his maiden IPL ton in 2019. IPL 2020 His breakthrough season in the IPL The 2020 season in the UAE brought out the best of Rahul. He won the Orange Cap, having scored 670 runs at an average of 55.83. In a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he hammered a blistering 132* off just 69 balls. This turned out to be the fourth-highest individual score and highest by an Indian in the cash-rich league. Information Rahul led Punjab Kings in 2020 Rahul was appointed the captain of Punjab Kings ahead of the 2020 season. Under him, Punjab won six and lost eight games last season. They finished six, and failed to claim the playoffs berth by losing consecutive matches eventually. 2021 IPL 2021: What lies ahead for Rahul? In the upcoming edition, Rahul can accomplish several individual feats. He is 353 runs away from becoming the 18th player with 3,000 runs in the tournament. Rahul can become only the second player after Shaun Marsh to complete 2,000 IPL runs, playing for Punjab Kings. He (1,922) requires 555 runs to displace top-placed Marsh (2,477) on the tally. MENAFN03042021000165011035ID1101853963