Jordan- Attorney General issues gag order on Prince Hamza issue

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 6 (Petra) -- Amman's Attorney General, Hassan Abdallat, on Tuesday issued a gag order banning the publication on anything related to His Royal Highness Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein and others to preserve the confidentiality of investigations conducted by security apparatuses.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Abdallat said that the gag order will be in effect until further notice, and includes a ban on audio-visual media and social networking sites, and on the publication and circulation of any pictures or video clips related to the incident under the penalty of criminal liability.The decision, he noted, is based on the provisions of Article 255 of the Penal Code, 38 C and D of the Press and Publication Law and Article 39 of the Press and Publication Law, which allow the Public Prosecution to issue a gag order banning the publication of everything related to any stage of the investigation of any issue or crime that occurs in the Kingdom. AJ06/04/2021 11:13:00 MENAFN06042021000117011021ID1101868801