Saudi- International Cybersecurity Forum Concluded

Riyadh, Apr. 08, 2021, SPA -- The virtual dialogue of the International Cyber Security Forum organized by the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA)�under the title (What Now, What Next?)�concluded today, with the participation of more than 20 high-level international speakers, and the attendance of a number of ministers, senior officials and executives from international companies, and specialists from the public and private sectors. Participants in the virtual dialogue included Hans-Paul, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BCG International; Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco Systems International; Craig Jones, Director of Cybercrime Unit at INTERPOL; Bernardo Mariano, Chief Information Officer at the World Health Organization (WHO); Dr. Nannette Hechler-Fayd'herbe, Chief Investment Officer at Credit Suisse; Kevin Mandia, CEO of FireEye; Monique Shivanandan, Chief Information Security Officer at HSBC; Alan Paller, Research Director and Founder at SANS Institute; and Nikesh Arora, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Palo Alto. The virtual dialogue discussed a number vital concerns and important topics during its two session including the�implications of cyber threats during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, enhancing resilience and the importance of protecting vital infrastructures, the future of global cybersecurity in light of the pandemic, and sustainable methods to maintain confidence in emerging technologies. The virtual dialogue also shed light on the cyber implications of the pandemic on the health and financial sectors, and lessons learned from the most prominent security breaches. The forum witnessed a number of rich contributions on cybersecurity, such as comments by Hans Paul, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BCG about the importance of consolidating international efforts for a safer cyber world, and the reality of cyber threats, Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco Global Systems, who reviewed global strategic opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, and Kevin Mandia, CEO of FireEye, who spoke about the new cybersecurity challenges faced by commercial organizations and governments based on the of front line experiences of the biggest global events, headed by the attack on SolarWinds. The Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority, Dr. Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Sabti, delivered a speech during the forum in which he touched on the vast expansion in the global use of network and digital technologies during the pandemic, and the new reality that requires more cooperation at all levels. He said: 'Since the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Authority in the Kingdom, the focus on international cooperation appeared in multiple ways, but the core of the focus is the basic knowledge that cyberspace transcends the geographical borders of countries. The authority works closely with government and private agencies and international partners to enhance cybersecurity in the Kingdom and protect its vital interests." The organization of the virtual dialogue comes within the framework of achieving the authority's goals towards strengthening partnerships and international cooperation in raising awareness about the most important issues related to cybersecurity and coincides with the increasing importance of cybersecurity, due to the cyber threats facing the world, and the great efforts made by the Kingdom to consolidate its cyber security towards a safe and reliable Saudi cyberspace that enables growth and prosperity, and supports exploiting the many economic and development opportunities emanated from the rapid technological changes the world is witnessing today. It is noteworthy that the organization of the virtual dialogue is an extension of the success of the International Cybersecurity Forum, which was held in February 2020, also organized by the National Cybersecurity Authority, coinciding with the Kingdom's presidency of the G20 for 2020, in which more than 140 speakers took part, and more than 3500 attendants were registered. During that Forum, it was also announced that His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, has launched two initiatives related to protecting children in the cyber world and empowering women in the field of cybersecurity.