Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Condoles Prince Charles of Wales, on Death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Riyadh, April 9, 2021, SPA -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a cable of condolences and consolation to His Royal Highness Prince Charles of Wales, on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The King said: "We received with utmost sorrow the news of the death of your father His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and as we express to Your Highness and the Royal Family, the warmest condolences and sincere consolation, we supplicate that you may never see any harm or mischief".