Saudi- HRH Crown Prince Condoles Prince Charles of Wales, on Death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Riyadh, April 9, 2021, SPA -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, has sent a cable of condolences to His Royal Highness Prince Charles of Wales, on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince said: "I have received with utmost sorrow the news of the death of your father His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. I express to Your Highness and the Royal Family, the warmest condolences and sincere consolation, wishing you permanent good health, and that you may never see any harm".