Afghanistan- King Salman's Relief F oundation Donates 100 Tons of Dates to Needy Families

KABUL - The Afghan Red Crescent Society has launched distribution of 100 tons of dates donated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to assist needy families in Afghanistan. Nilab Mobarez, head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, said that Saudi Arabia donated dates to the Afghan people every year before the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan. The assistance would be distributed to 5,000 needy families in 11 provinces of Afghanistan, she said without giving further details. Badr Taybi, Charg� d'affaires of Saudi embassy in Kabul, talking to a ceremony organized for the launch of the aid said that the government and people of her country interested to assist the Afghan people. She said that 100 tons of dates had been provided to the Afghan Red Crescent Society to help those in need. (Pajhwok)