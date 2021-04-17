Sharjah destinations to organize sports activities during the holy month of Ramadan

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) 'The Flag Island' and 'Khorfakkan Beach', destinations operated under Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), will organize fitness-related activities and promotions at during the holy month of Ramadan. The event, in collaboration with 'Life Pharmacy', will include fitness activities and awareness promotions. Along with vouchers and weekly health giveaways, special offers will also be provided at the jogging tracks and grace areas to encourage the public to practice sport and fitness. This initiative is part of the health awareness campaigns provided by government entities in the Emirate of Sharjah during Ramadan. Starting from 17 April, the event will take place every Saturday at Khorfakkan Beach and every Monday at The Flag Island (starting 19 April) from 5:00 p.m. � 6:00 p.m. Keeping the health and safety of the visitors paramount, the activities are designed and in adherence to all precautionary COVID-19 protocols enforced in the UAE. The event comes as part of the destinations' commitment to encouraging the UAE community to stay fit and adopt a healthy lifestyle during Ramadan, and instill positive, healthy behaviors among community members and help them keep fit while practicing physical distancing. This well-designed fitness program is also a unique opportunity for parents to spend quality time with their children as they work out together. MENAFN17042021005446012082ID1101934358