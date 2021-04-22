Yemen's Houthi rebels target military spot situated in Saudi airbase

(MENAFN)Yemen's Houthi rebels alleged that they targeted a military spot situated in the King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia's southwestern city of Khamis Mushait with a bomb-laden drone. The rebel group's al-Masirah TV quoted Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea as saying that "The attack was precise." The Saudi-led coalition forces seized a drone hit that the Houthi militia started from Yemen to Khamis Mushait, according to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV. When the group launched a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to seize the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen, cross-border missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis increased.