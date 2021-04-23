Qatar- Referee al-Marri set for Tokyo Olympics

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) FIFA-accredited referee Abdullah Ali Al-Marri will feature as a VAR judge in football matches at the Olympic Games, which will be held during the period July 21-Aug 7 in the Japanese capital Tokyo. This is the first time that one of Qatar's international referees will feature in this event. This presence of Qatari referee comes as an extension of the distinguished participation of Qatar's international referees in recent years in various local, continental and international competitions. MENAFN23042021000067011011ID1101973803