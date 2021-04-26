Covid-19: India in talks with UAE, Singapore to import oxygen tankers

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) With several states flagging scarcity of medical oxygen amid a surge in Covid-19 infections, the government is in talks for the import of high-capacity oxygen-carrying tankers from Singapore and the UAE and directed states to revive closed oxygen plants for augmenting its production. The move came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country on Friday, a home ministry statement said. In separate letters, the Union government asked all states to prepare a list of oxygen producers in their respective jurisdiction and directed them to ensure uninterrupted supply and transport of oxygen in the places where there is a demand. With a view to make available additional tankers for movement of oxygen, the Union Home Ministry is coordinating lifting of high-capacity tankers from abroad, including Singapore and the UAE, by Indian Air Force transport planes, the statement said. In the review meeting, the Home Minister suggested various measures to augment the supply of oxygen for medical purposes. A Home Ministry expert group is also optimising and rationalising the allocation of oxygen to various states and union territories keeping in view the active cases and to reduce time for movement of medical oxygen, the statement said.MENAFN26042021000187011040ID1101984699