Covid-19 cases dip below 700 in Qatar on April 27

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 695 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 1,612 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 184,712. Out of 695 new cases, 454 are community cases and 241 from travellers returning from abroad. The ministry also announced four deaths of people 43, 54, 72 and 91 years of age, taking the total death toll as of today to 441. All of them had chronic diseases and all of them received necessary medical care, MoPH said. 20 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 384 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 69 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,002. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar is 203,599 and there are 18,446 active cases under treatment. 4,532 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (10,984 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 1,884,662 tests. 26,925 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,469,633 What you can do With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it. MENAFN27042021000063011010ID1101990931