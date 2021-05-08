Jordan- Parliament urges decisive int'l stance to stop Israel's belligerence on Jerusalem

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, May 8 (Petra)- Jordan's Lower House of Parliament called on the United Nations, the relevant international bodies and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to take a "decisive" stance to stop the Israeli practices in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.In a press statement issued on Saturday, the House said the Jordanian people, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, "stand by with all their capabilities on the side of the brotherly Palestinian people in their struggle to obtain their legitimate rights, including establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital".The House will continue to consult and coordinate with the Arab and international parliamentary parliaments to form an international parliamentary opinion to support and protect Jerusalem and its people, defend the Palestinian people and strengthen their steadfastness to restore their legitimate rights on their national soil, said the statement.With high interest, the House is following developments in the holy city of Jerusalem, especially attacks carried out by the Israeli authorities, settlers and extremist Jewish organizations, against residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood to seize their homes, read the statement.Continuing: "The House views Israel's practices in Jerusalem as clear evidence that the settler racist apartheid constitutes a blatant assault on the anti-racist values, principles and humanitarian laws and a flagrant challenge to international conventions, as well as a threat to security, peace and stability rules in the region." AG08/05/2021 09:40:20 MENAFN08052021000117011021ID1102048468