King condemns Israeli violations, escalations at Al Aqsa Mosque

AMMAN – His Majesty King Abdullah on Sunday condemned the Israeli violations and escalatory measures at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, stressing the need to cease these dangerous provocations against Jerusalemites, which contravene international law and violate human rights.In a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, King Abdullah expressed rejection of the Israeli authorities' attempts to change the demographics in East Jerusalem and alter the historical and legal status quo, stressing the need for Israel to abide by international humanitarian law, according to a Royal Court statement. His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's ongoing efforts to safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and the city's Arab and Islamic identity.The King said Israel must stop its illegal measures to expel the families of Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, which violate international humanitarian law, stressing that Jordan is dedicating all efforts to support the steadfastness of Jerusalemites and the families of Sheikh Jarrah in keeping their legitimate properties and preventing their forced expulsion, the statement said.His Majesty highlighted the importance of continued coordination with Arab states and all active stakeholders to put a stop to Israeli violations in East Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.The King reaffirmed Jordan's firm stance towards the Palestinian cause, and its full solidarity with the Palestinians as they seek to gain their just and legitimate rights, stressing that the two-state solution is the only way to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and achieve a just and lasting peace.