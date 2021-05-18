Four deaths, 370 Covid-19 cases in Qatar on May 18

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 370 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 818 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 208,614. Out of 370 new cases, 226 are community cases and 144 from travellers returning from abroad. The ministry also announced deaths of four people aged 43, 51, 60, and 66 years of age, taking the total death toll as of today to 536. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar till now is 213,855 and there are 4,705 active cases under treatment. 3,313 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (13,810 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 1,977,199 tests. Five were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 179 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 22 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 338. 36,626 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,109,980 What you can do With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.MENAFN18052021000063011010ID1102097052