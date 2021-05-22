Two deaths, 330 new Covid-19 cases in Qatar on May 22

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 330 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 439 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 210,589. Out of 330 new cases, 200 are community cases and 130 from travellers returning from abroad. The ministry also announced deaths of two people aged 59 and 66 years of age, taking the total death toll as of today to 540. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar till now is 215,160 and there are 4,028 active cases under treatment. 3119 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (14,879 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 1,991,728 tests. One person was admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 161 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 10 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 310. 28,287 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 2,261,903. What you can do With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.MENAFN22052021000063011010ID1102115905