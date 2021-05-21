NIA organises ''Retro ki Metro''

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) North Indians’ Association (NIA) Qatar recently came up with an entertaining programme on Zoom, titled ‘Retro ki Metro: A musical tribute to Bollywood Retro Dance Era.’ Attended by more than 100 viewers across the globe, the event provided a platform to NIA members to showcase their dancing talents. Rajneesh Shastri, NIA president, thanked his team for their efforts. He appreciated the creative efforts of Manoj Jain, cultural secretary, and Moksha Gupta, joint cultural secretary, for making the event a success. Rajneesh also thanked young stars from the NIA family – Varun Gupta and Arya Jain – for their support in videography and digital editing. Sandeep Kumar Arya, general secretary, opened the programme, while Durgesh Gupta, chairperson advisory committee, briefed the participants on the theme. Priya Bhedi, vice president, introduced the hosts of the programme bringing the metro to its starting point. Hosts Manoj Jain and Moksha Gupta emulated various Bollywood actors. The performance captivated the audience. Harish Kanjani, patron and founder chairman, and Rukmani Kanjani started the event with their special dance performance. The dance performances were evaluated by Milan Arun, Sowmya Govind Naidu and Sonali Jadhav. Amitabh Kumar Srivastava, secretary public relations, introduced the special guests, who were invited as judges. On behalf of the panel of judges, Milan Arun announced the winners. Chandra Gururani, adviser cultural affairs, gave the vote of thanks. NIA thanked the sponsors of the programme – Parivaar Boutique and Shimmer Beauty & Shapers Salon. During the open session after the event, the viewers appreciated the efforts of NIA. MENAFN21052021000067011011ID1102113271