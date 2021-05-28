Abu Dhabi: Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine now available via walk-in at over 100 centres

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available via walk-in at more than 100 vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi emirate. A statement issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Friday said the vaccine is available for all unvaccinated citizens and residents aged 12 and above. Healthcare officials have noted that taking a vaccine shot offers protection to children against the infection as they make a gradual return to schools during the next academic year. Earlier in the day, a top health official urged unvaccinated individuals to take the jab. Two vaccines: Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech are available free of cost across health centres in the emirate. ''I chose to vaccinate because as healthcare providers, we believe that the vaccine is the safest and most effective way of combating Covid-19,” said Mohamed Al Sadid, CEO, Ambulatory Healthcare Services. To find your nearest vaccination centre visit www.doh.gov.ae.MENAFN28052021000049011007ID1102166121