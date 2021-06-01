Video: UAE to experience longest day of the year this month

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE will experience the longest day of the year on June 21 and temperatures will increase gradually throughout the month over most parts of the country, according to weather forecasters. In its climate report for the month of June, released on Tuesday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the summer solstice occurs when the sun’s rays are directly over the tropic of cancer (23.37 degrees North). This will occur on June 21 this year, thereby making it the longest day the country will experience this year. ALSO READ: During this time, especially the last third of the month, air temperatures will increase over most areas of the country. The report said that, as summer begins, the mean temperatures will increase approximately 2-3°C during June, as compared to month of May. ”The effect of the Siberian high pressure system over the country is weakening and retreating during this month. The thermal lows will affect the area, where the extension of Indian monsoon depression affect the country from east over most periods of this month,” the NCM said in the report. ''Clouds will develop at times over some areas with chances of formation of cumuliform clouds over eastern mountains during afternoon hours, leading to rainy weather at times.'' The forecasters said humidity would decrease slightly during this month, compared to May — particularly during the second half. They added that chances of formation of fog or mist will also be less, especially in the second half of the month. Climatic statistics for the month: Air temperature - Mean air temperature ranging between 33.0 and 35.7°C - Mean maximum air temperature ranging between 39.7 and 42.7°C - Mean minimum air temperature ranging between 26.6 and 29.2°C - Highest maximum temperature reached 52.0°C at Al Yasat in 2010. - Lowest minimum air temperature fell to 14.1°C at Raknah in 2004. Wind - Mean wind speed will be 13 km/h. - The highest winds of 125.2 (km/h) were recorded at Jabal Mebreh in 2010. Relative humidity - Mean relative humidity: 43%. - Mean maximum relative humidity ranging between 62% to 87%. - Mean minimum relative humidity ranging between 14% to 27%. Fog In 2014, June showed the highest frequency of fog with eight occasions of fog and eight misty days. Also, in 2017, June showed the highest frequency of fog with 15 occasions of fog and one misty day. Rain The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 44.0 mm in Owtaid in 2007. MENAFN01062021000049011007ID1102187678