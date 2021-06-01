Visit of Crown Prince of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia is an Extension of Strong Fraternal Relations between the Leaderships of the Two Countries, Says Kuwait''s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, June 01, 2021, SPA -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah described the visit of the Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, at an invitation of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, as historical to consolidate deep-rooted relations between the two countries, citing that it is Sheikh Mishal's first official visit abroad. In a statement on the occasion, Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled explained that the visit comes as an extension of the strong fraternal relations between the leaderships of the two countries over the ages, distinguished by the firm approach for cooperation and integration at all levels. He added that the Saudi-Kuwaiti relations have always been a fine example to be followed as they continue to grow and strengthen, under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He pointed to the great development process, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The Kuwaiti Ambassador said that the signing of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council in 2018 by the Kingdom and Kuwait constitutes a new chapter in the existing and growing cooperation between the two countries, which ushers into broader horizons for economic growth. On the other hand, the Kuwaiti ambassador pointed out that the Emir of Kuwait has appreciated, during the telephone conversation that took place between their Highnesses, the efforts made by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, citing the ''Green Middle East initiative'', adding that Sheikh Nawaf expressed Kuwait's willingness to work with the Kingdom to achieve the goals of the initiative. -- SPA 21:49 LOCAL TIME 18:49 GMT 0045 MENAFN01062021000078011016ID1102189268