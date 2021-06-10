Biden says biggest vaccine donation ''supercharges'' battle against coronavirus

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, June 10 (Petra)-- U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that a donation of 500 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the world's poorest countries would supercharge the battle with the virus and comes with "no strings attached."Biden, speaking alongside Pfizer (PFE.N) Chief Executive Albert Bourla in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay ahead of a G7 summit, thanked other leaders for recognising their responsibility to vaccinate the world."The United States is providing these half billion doses with no strings attached. No strings attached," Biden said. "Our vaccine donations don''t include pressure for favours, or potential concessions. We''re doing this to save lives."//Petra// 10/06/2021 23:15:03MENAFN10062021000117011021ID1102246648