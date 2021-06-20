Iran has witnessed dozens of mysterious fires and explosions across the country since mid-2020, many near nuclear facilities.Full Article
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant has emergency shutdown - state TV
Jerusalem Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant temporarily shutdown - state TV
Jerusalem Post
Iran has been witnessing dozens of mysterious fires and explosions across the country since mid-2020, many of which have taken..
Iran’s Presidential Election In The Sizzling Summer – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
‘A delicate balance’: Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal fail
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Iran’s sole nuclear power plant undergoes emergency shutdown
Haaretz